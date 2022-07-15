This food rewards subscription offers up to 25% off on dine-in and more

IT was a day filled with fun and food, even love and thunder, as pandapro dine-in launched #pandaproGanaps with a block screening of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 9 at Central Square Mall in BGC.

Pandapro dine-in benefits

pandapro dine-in is part of foodpanda’s rewards program that allows customers to enjoy exclusive access to the best dine-in discounts, exciting events, and more. pandapro dine-in is currently available in Manila, Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro.

“Foodpanda is really all about establishing connections and delivering experiences,” says foodpanda Philippines Marketing Director Rommel Rico. “From bringing the restaurants to you, we are now trying to bring you to the restaurants with pandapro dine-in’s best deals and promos, along with access to exclusive events to create truly memorable experiences.”

Last weekend’s #pandaproGanaps kicked off with a brunch treat at Basil in One Bonifacio High Street Mall. Serving modern Thai cuisine, it is one of the many partner restaurants of pandapro dine-in, which allows subscribers to flex by having up to 25% off on their dine-in orders.

To reinforce the spirit of elevated experiences brought by pandapro dine-in, there were tons of huge prizes given away through surprise raffle draws. Lucky winners came away with all-expense-paid trips, shopping sprees, and more, care of pandapro dine-in.

Aside from the best food deals, pandapro dine-in subscribers don’t have to worry about getting FOMO as well. The service grants them access to exclusive events such as the special block screening of Thor: Love and Thunder and many more down the road. After the brunch at Basil, the guests went straight to the Central Square Mall, where they were treated to a special pink carpet entrance.

A special-themed Thor photo wall, Thor cosplayers, and of course their very own Pau-Pau welcomed their arrival. Then, games and surprises electrified the crowd inside the movie house before watching the latest adventure of the God of Thunder.

To make sure you enjoy these wide-ranging benefits, make sure to subscribe to pandapro dine-in. Enjoying discounted meals, for instance, is made super easy in just five simple steps:

1. Open your app and ensure you’re subscribed to pandapro.

2. Click on the ‘dine-in’ tile.

3. Search and select the restaurant where you’re dining in.

4. Conﬁrm with the restaurant staff before you swipe to redeem your offer and order.

5. Enjoy your discounted meal.

Without a doubt, all the fun rewards that pandapro dine-in offers are perfect for everyone trying to make the most out of life outside the house after being stuck inside for the past few years. From the best food deals to the most exciting events, pandapro dine-in has you covered.

Aside from this event, pandapro dine-in will also mount another block screening on July 16 at BHS Cinema 2 at 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 8:00 pm. This is exclusively for pandapro subscribers as part of their membership’s perks and privileges. Sign up now at this link for a chance to win Thor: Love and Thunder: Exclusive Block Screening.

To enjoy the full benefits of being a pandapro dine-in subscriber, make sure to subscribe as a pandapro member. Sign up by updating your foodpanda app and going to your profile. Look for “Become a Pro,” check out all the awesome perks and click “Subscribe Now.” Add your chosen payment method details and you’re in!

Follow foodpanda on Facebook and Instagram at @foodpandaPH. Download and order through the foodpanda app now at www.foodpanda.ph.

