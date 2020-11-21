Get at least 20% off on Foodpanda orders in this month-long promo

THERE’S no such thing as celebrating too early or having too much holiday spirit. As part of foodpanda’s kumukutikuti-TAP Christmas weekly surprises, the merriment continues with 20% off and more on food you love. Celebrate the holidays with the country’s on-demand delivery service as it gives you its Merriest Deals-- no minimum order, no code needed, delivered in 25 minutes or less.

Enjoy whatever you feel like having with thousands of featured restaurants, all complete with offerings available at discounted rates. Whether it’s your favorite breakfast combo of chicken and waffles or afternoon milk tea fix, and even late-night ramen craving, this month-long promo is a great opportunity to give yourself and loved ones a holiday treat.

“Christmas in the Philippines is not complete without delicious and sumptuous meals. We, at foodpanda, want to ease the hassle and deliver your favorites straight to your door with 20% off and more through Merry Deals of the kumukutikuti-TAP Christmas weekly surprises,” says Daniel Marogy, foodpanda Philippines Managing Director. “We still have lots more up our sleeves in the coming weeks to make this year’s Christmas festive and enjoyable with bountiful selections of your favorite meals available on the best deals.”

As an additional gift this Christmas, foodpanda is on free delivery on thousands of select restaurants when you use the code PANDAMORNING from 7AM-10AM, just in time for breakfast. Customers can also get P77 off when they use the code PANDA77 for a minimum order of P299 from 7pm to 7am, perfect for dinner and midnight snack cravings.

For more information and updates about foodpanda's Merry Deals and the kumukutikuti-TAP Christmas campaign