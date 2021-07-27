Food and Dining

Food delivery service joins in gold party for Hidilyn Diaz

by randolph b. leongson
2 hours ago
PHOTO: (From Left) AP, Foodpanda/Facebook

HIDILYN Diaz is truly the toast of the town after winning the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal.

And for one food delivery service, her feat is also a reason for hungry warriors to pick up and order food.

Foodpanda is joining in the hype train celebrating the Zamboanguena's accomplishments, offering a voucher for Diaz's triumph.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    How Foodpanda users can use Hidilyn Diaz-inspired discount

    Users must put the code FIRSTGOLD and a discount of P127 will be placed in all food delivery orders on Tuesday.

    The number 127, of course, is a nod to the weight Diaz carried in her clean and jerk attempt, setting the Olympic record en route to her finishing with a total of 224 and claim the gold medal.

    Be quick, though, as the voucher is only until supplies last.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (From Left) AP, Foodpanda/Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again