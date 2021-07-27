Food delivery service joins in gold party for Hidilyn Diaz

HIDILYN Diaz is truly the toast of the town after winning the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal.
And for one food delivery service, her feat is also a reason for hungry warriors to pick up and order food.
Foodpanda is joining in the hype train celebrating the Zamboanguena's accomplishments, offering a voucher for Diaz's triumph.
How Foodpanda users can use Hidilyn Diaz-inspired discount
Users must put the code FIRSTGOLD and a discount of P127 will be placed in all food delivery orders on Tuesday.
The number 127, of course, is a nod to the weight Diaz carried in her clean and jerk attempt, setting the Olympic record en route to her finishing with a total of 224 and claim the gold medal.
Be quick, though, as the voucher is only until supplies last.
