It's official: Floyd Mayweather will face YouTuber Logan Paul

HIS brother Jake faced retired NBA star Nate Robinson in a boxing match just over a week ago — and won. Now, Logan Paul wants to see if he can do the same, but against one of the sport’s flamboyant greats, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The vlogger, whom Spin.ph columnist Ed Tolentino describes as someone who “cannot punch himself out of a paper box,” has struck a deal with Mayweather for a pay-per-view exhibition match that will go live on February 20, 2021.

In one corner is Mayweather, whose 50-0 string of wins has stampeded over the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Ricky Hatton, Juan Manuel Marquez, and, um, Conor McGregor (a bout Tolentino called an “insult to pro boxing”, but which probably kickstarted the champ’s taste for flashy, attention-grabbing matches).

In the other corner is Logan Paul, a YouTuber with 22.6 million subscribers who once filmed a person who died by suicide inside a Japanese forest.

Continue reading below ↓

It should be an… interesting matchup.

The Paul brothers have been goading Mayweather on social media for some time now. In late November, Logan tweeted, “50-1,” in response to the boxing legend calling him and Jake “YouTube girls” who “better find some Barbie dolls to play with.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Looks like Logan will have a chance to make good on that taunt when the pay-per-view goes live on Fanmio.

But we all know how it’s going to turn out.

Continue reading below ↓

A pay-per-view ticket for the upcoming bout will go for $24.99, or around P1,200, for the first million PPV sales. The price will then increase to $39.99, then $59.99 on December 29, before peaking at $69.99 (around P3,360) from February 11 onwards.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.