Following ‘Notorious’ UFC loss, Floyd Mayweather trash-talks Conor McGregor

CONOR McGregor suffered a devastating loss to Dustin Poirier yesterday at UFC 257. And along comes Floyd Mayweather to rub some extra salt on that wound.

The undefeated boxer was responding to a post by @ringiqtv official, which asked, “Why is @floydmayweather hated for the way he carries himself but @thenotoriousmma is loved for the same way he carries himself?”

Continue reading below ↓

Posting a screenshot of the question, Mayweather said, “I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated. That just lets you all know that racism still exist[s].”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continuing his thoughts on prejudice, he continued: “It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people.

HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH

Mayweather also added that he considered McGregor a “bum who will never be me or on my level.”

He even addressed the persistent, but never finalized, talks that the MMA fighter would challenge Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match.

“Nobody wants to see that,” declared Mayweather, “it's like my leftovers eating leftovers.”

Continue reading below ↓

McGregor and Mayweather faced off in the boxing ring last 2017, two years after Pacquiao’s own matchup against the flamboyant boxer. Both times, Floyd defeated his opponents to preserve his pristine record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With McGregor’s defeat to Poirier in Dubai, the star-studded faceoff between Manny and Conor is suddenly in doubt. Rising young star Ryan Garcia has posted his own teaser of a Pacquiao fight.