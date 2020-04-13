Floating quarantine centers ready to house returning OFWs. Look

RETURNING Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine now have a place to stay.

M/V St. John Paul II of 2Go Group Inc. is already docked at Pier 15 in the Manila Port Area and will serve as one of the two floating quarantine centers, together with M/V St. Anthony de Padua.

The two vessels lent to the national government have been converted into a temporary home for repatriates and OFWs.

Like other quarantine facilities set up at the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila, as well as the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) and the World Trade Center in Pasay, the ship is well equipped with the necessary health care, standard environment control, and daily hygiene protocols as the country continues to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Set to first board the vessel will be the 400 repatriated Filipino seafarers from a Panama-flagged cruise ship.

The floating quarantine centers will also be utilized as temporary facilities for patients who are considered suspect and probable, with the vessels each ready to cater to as much as 1,500 individuals.

