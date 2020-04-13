News And Trends

Floating quarantine centers ready to house returning OFWs. Look

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTO: JEROME ASCANO

RETURNING Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine now have a place to stay.

M/V St. John Paul II of 2Go Group Inc. is already docked at Pier 15 in the Manila Port Area and will serve as one of the two floating quarantine centers, together with M/V St. Anthony de Padua.

The two vessels lent to the national government have been converted into a temporary home for repatriates and OFWs.

Continue reading below ↓

Like other quarantine facilities set up at the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila, as well as the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) and the World Trade Center in Pasay, the ship is well equipped with the necessary health care, standard environment control, and daily hygiene protocols as the country continues to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Continue reading below ↓

Set to first board the vessel will be the 400 repatriated Filipino seafarers from a Panama-flagged cruise ship.

The floating quarantine centers will also be utilized as temporary facilities for patients who are considered suspect and probable, with the vessels each ready to cater to as much as 1,500 individuals.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: JEROME ASCANO

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again