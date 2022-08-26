News And Trends

JC buzzer beater punctuates a hot first half of Gilas tweets

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
undefined
PHOTO: Fiba

TEAM Walang Tulog, reporting for duty!

Philippine basketball fans were wide awake as Gilas rode a hot start in their 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers campaign in Beirut.

Jordan Clarkson punctuated an energetic first half with a three, with Lebanon heading to the third quarter with a slight 49-47 lead. Let’s see what the second half brings!

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Battle of basketball countries

    Continue reading below ↓

    JC reppin that flag

    Watch Now

    Continue reading below ↓

    That buzzer beater at the half!

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Kaiju-sized praise

    St. Dwight intercession

    Continue reading below ↓

    Japeth gets the nod

    Continue reading below ↓

    Team walang tulog

    Continue reading below ↓

    Priorities

    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Fiba

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again