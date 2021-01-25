For first death anniversary, Tenement unveils new Kobe Bryant mural

KOBE Bryant's death last year was one the toughest pills to swallow among sports fans. But even as we mourn the untimely death of both the NBA legend and his young daughter, we should never forget widow Vanessa Bryant's reminder that her husband and daughter lived a life worth-celebrating.

This message echoes in the work of the Tenement Visual Artists (TVA) composed of Lenard Galaites, Adrian F. Pinon, John Bugtong, Khryzz Paccial, Jerry Llaniguez Gabo, Reynaldo Ramos, Oliver Galaites, Siegfred Gamboa, Ariel Pinon Jr., Darwin Domingo, Ernel Llanes, Johnre Gabo, Mike Walk, and Jennifer Corpin.

This community art collective has spent the last four days painting a new mural on the the asphalt court of the famous spot in Taguig City.

From a black and white artwork done last year to grieve for Bryant's death, TVA revealed a more colorful concept.

"Our design last year portrays the father and daughter relationship, [a] monochrome of grays depicts mourning for the loss of the legend. Now, our design expresses our recollection, reminiscing those happy moments when they were still living," Jerry Llaniguez Gabo, one of the artists, told SPIN Life.

Gabo and his team of 10 started painting the mural Thursday last week, and took four days to finish. They ran into a few delays due to the weather.

Still, it was accomplished just in time for the basketball G.O.A.T's first death anniversary on Tuesday, January 26.

Gabo shared that they took inspiration from Filipino sports fans who remained resilient after a series of devastating crises that marked 2020.

"In the Philippines, after the tragic death, we still can't play basketball due to COVID-19," he said. "It's a year of mourning for sports fans."

TVA, however, would like their painting as a colossal reminder to celebrate life, as exemplified by Kobe.

"Art is a medium to share with every particular event of life, from birth to death," Gabo added.

