EJ Obiena, Margielyn Didal, PBA stars + more honor Hidilyn Diaz's feat

AMID the gloomy weather on Monday night, Hidilyn Diaz made history in Japan as she won the country's first-ever gold medal in the Olympics.

Her winning feat also broke an an Olympic record in women's weightlifting, after hefting 127 kg in her third and final attempt at the clean and jerk to deny China's Liao Quiyun, the reigning world champion.

Fellow Filipino athletes, both inside the Olympic Village and back home in the PH, saluted Hidilyn Diaz.

Margielyn Didal, fresh out of finishing seventh in the skateboarding finals, aired her congratulatory message to Diaz.

"First-ever gold medal from Olympics. Congrats, champ!" the skatebeboarder wrote on Instagram.

Kurt Barbosa, the taekwondo jin who had a first-round finish in the Tokyo Games, said: "Congratulations, Idol! Wow!"

The country's top pole vaulter EJ Obiena, awaiting his own OIympic attempt, celebrated with Diaz as well.

"History has been made! So crazy! Congratulations po ate! Way to go! Wow! Just wow!" he wrote in an Instagram story.

Agatha Wong, wushu star and SEA Games medalist, said: "Teary eyed. Para sa bayan ate. Congratulations. All for the Philippines."

Taekwondo veteran Japoy Lizardo also reposted a photo with the caption: "History!"

Basketball stalwarts celebrate Hidilyn Diaz

PH basketball and volleyball Phenoms Kiefer Ravena and Alyssa Valdez also chimed in.

"I'm not crying, you are," Ravena said in a tweet.

Valdez, meanwhile, tweeted in all-caps: "HIDILYN DIAZ!!!!"

On their own Instagram pages, PBA stars Chris Newsome, RR Pogoy, Kevin Alas, and Terrence Romeo reposted the good news.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone had this to say: "Amazing, Hidilyn! Just Amazing! So proud!"

Kom Noli Eala, of course, didn't miss the moment. "Hidilyn Diaz promised a show," he wrote. "It was a blockbuster!"

"That is a once in a lifetime moment in Philippine sports that should have been on live free TV for this whole national to cherish and be proud of. Unbelievable," he continued on Twitter.

Coach Chot Reyes cheered his heart out: "Let's go Hidilyn! Laban Pilipinas", complete with heart emoji.

Seasoned sports anchor Sev Sarmenta also shared his emotional experience as he covered the game live in Tokyo.

And here's another surprising addition to the accolades: WWE's Shotzi Blackheart, who is of Filipino descent.

