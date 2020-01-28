Filipina artist joins in tributes to Kobe Bryant with painting of NBA superstar

ARTISTS around the world are paying tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant with their work, from the streets in LA to basketball courts in the Philippines.

Filipino artist and book publisher Celeste Lecaroz was also moved by the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant that she was prompted to create a huge portrait of the basketball star in spontaneous realism style.

To pay tribute to the NBA legend and share her work, Lecaroz announced on her Facebook account that she is releasing the copyright to the painting “Mamba Forever.”

PHOTO: Celeste Lecaroz

Continue reading below ↓

Lecaroz bought a copy of the bio Mamba Mentality by Kobe Bryant a few months ago and found inspiration from the 2008 NBA MVP’s insights and philosophy.

“The Mamba’s singular pursuit and unwavering dedication to complete a life-defining basketball career one game at a time had been nothing short of exemplary… Engaging in the game, as in art, can be likened to a spiritual pursuit of excellence and then something else, something that no financial reward can match in terms of satisfaction…,” said Lecaroz.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Filipino artists honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant with a court mural at Tenement in Taguig City.

Bryant’s fans, as well as enthusiasts of the visual arts and sports are welcome to use the painting created by Lecaroz for purposes of propagating the values, ideals and legacy of the late Black Mamba — as long as the artist is given credit for the image.

To contact the artist, send a message to the Facebook page of San Anselmo Publications, Inc. of which Lecaroz is the president.