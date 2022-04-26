Fila PH mourns ‘untimely passing’ of CEO, owner Cris Albert

IN A post on its social media pages, Fila Philippines mourned the “untimely passing” of its chief executive officer Cris Albert, who was found dead in Singapore last Saturday, April 23.

Albert was 52.

David Sun of the Singapore Straits Times reported that “police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the incident at 80 Collyer Quay at about 1:05am last Saturday.”

According to the Straits Times, she was found at Fullerton Hotel. Police are investigating it as an “unnatural death.”

Albert began her career in Fila as a marketing manager in 1992, and ascended to the CEO position by 2007.

Fila Philippines asks for privacy

In a Facebook post, Fila Philippines said, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing on Saturday, 23 April 2022, of Fila Philippines CEO and Owner, Ms. Cris Albert.”

The company asked for privacy for the family.

