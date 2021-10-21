Fil-Am one-and-done Henry Galinato commits to UP 

ONE-and-done prospect Henry Galinato is the latest addition to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

The 6-foot-6 forward played for the Benedictine University Mesa in Arizona and competed in the NAIA States-based league.

Fil-Am Nation Select Founder coach Cris Gopez confirmed the news with the UP Men's Basketball Team head of basketball operations.

"He's excited to play for UP to to with the intentions of bringing home a championship," Gopez said.

Henry Galinato can already suit up in the next UAAP season

Galinato is already eligible to play for the Fighting Maroons in the upcoming UAAP season 84.

He joins the already-stacked roster in Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, Terrence Fortea, CJ Cansino, Ricci Rivero, James Spencer, Jboy Gob.

In his senior year in the States, he avaraged 13.0 points, 9.6 rebounds.

