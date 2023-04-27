Birthday girl Fifi Sharma receives touching surprise from Taft kids

AFTER La Salle secured the top seed in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, Taft tower Fifi Sharma received another special present.

Amid a grueling postseason buildup, Sharma was treated to a special 22nd birthday surprise by kids from Taft Avenue who live near La Salle's training ground.

In an Instagram story on Thursday, Sharma shared a clip of the Taft kids' touching surprise in what she described as her 'most special birthday yet.'

PHOTO: Fifi Sharma (@mereophe) | Instagram

The middle blocker received a bunch of handcrafted paper flowers as the kids flocked to the Lady Spiker to greet her a happy birthday.

"My favorite people on the planet. Thank you guys for making me the happiest person to ever exist," said Sharma.

Through fan-led fundraising initiatives on social media, the young fans were able to witness their beloved Lady Spikers live in action in their three-set romp over Ateneo last Sunday, April 23, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Sharma and the rest of the Lady Spikers will finish the prelims on Saturday with a game against UE at the FilOil EcoOil Center.