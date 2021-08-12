'Field of dreams' set finally hosts a real major-league game

THE diamond is built, and now they will come -- José Abreu, Aaron Judge and all, to Iowa.

More than three decades after “Field of Dreams” became a movie hit, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real big league ball.

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox in tiny Dyersville, next to the actual site used in the 1989 film. Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan starred in the movie — Giancarlo Stanton and Eloy Jiménez will be the stars on this evening.

A crowd of about 8,000 is expected, a year after the pandemic postponed the original plans to play at the specially built field.

This has been an especially hot and dry summer in that part of the Midwest, so an irrigation system was installed to keep the corn in good shape - between 10 and 12 feet high.

Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA) is set to start for Chicago against Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.45).

