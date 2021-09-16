Fiba in search of next iconic female voice

FIBA is on the hunt for the next female voice in international basketball in its She Calls Game campaign.

The international basketball federation is determined to unearth that next iconic voice as it encourages female from all over the globe to participate in the search.

"Whether you're a current commentator, sports presenter, social media content creator or just a fan of our great game, all that matters to us is that you can do what all great commentators do – enhance what’s on the court with your passion, expert knowledge and personality," Fiba said in a statement.

She Calls Game encourages female talent to send their videos to Fiba, with judges picking out ten applicants to advance in the second stage of the competition.

From there, Fiba's experienced commentators like Tereza Brantloza and Shona Thorburn will help guiding the applicants in a training and mentoring program to improve their skills and talent.

The winner of the campaign will have the chance to travel to the 2022 Fiba Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, where she will be part of the commentary team for the global broadcast.

"Wherever you are, this is your shot. Take it," Fiba furthered. "Be original, be yourself and show us your love and knowledge for basketball. It’s as simple as that to add your voice to the top echelons of the game's soundtrack."

