FEU volleyball players throw support behind BBM-Sara tandem

THESE volleybelles aren’t just donning green and gold. Some members of the FEU Lady Tamaraws are also putting on the green and red to show their support for both Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte.

"Maski magkakaiba tayo ng pananaw at may ilan ay iba ang kulay ok lang po yan. At the end of the day tayo ay iisang Pilipino,” the caption read in a post shared by a fan page of the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

"Salamat sa suporta," they added, with red and green heart emojis.

(UPDATE, 29 April, 7:13 p.m.) The Facebook post is no longer accessible.

Some members of FEU Lady Tamaraws show their support

However, the page administrators clarified in the comments section that theirs was an “unofficial page” and that they do not represent the whole FEU.

They also said that the first post that they uploaded (as seen in the screenshot below) was inundated with toxic comments. They have also limited who can comment on their post.





Photos show the team members wearing BBM-Sara shirts, and throwing up the presidential candidate’s signature V signs.

UAAP Season 84 volleyball will begin on May 5, just four days before the national elections.

