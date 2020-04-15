With public transportation suspended, father walks home carrying dead son

A man whose baby died in the hospital was forced to walk home with his son's corpse because he couldn't get a ride home.

According to a story on The Daily Tribune website, Rodel Canas, 23 years old, took his wife to the Rizal Medical Center in Pasig City where she gave birth prematurely last March 11. The baby was diagnosed with congenital heart disease and survived for about a month before succumbing to pneumonia resulting from severe sepsis just over a month later.

Canas, who is a construction worker, was reportedly billed P245,000 by the hospital to cover the delivery and confinement. He sought the help of Thelma P. Ramirez, the barangay chairman of East Rembo for a certificate of indigency. The barangay chairman eventually arranged for the baby's burial.

Staff members then reportedly gave Canas his son's body in a box wrapped with packaging tape. The father was then forced to walk all the way home to Makati because there was no available means of transportation.

Canas wanted his child's burial to be in a vacant lot at the compound he was renting.

Public transportation has been suspended in Metro Manila since the imposition of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine in mid-March.

This story originally appeared on Esquiremag.ph.