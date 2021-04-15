You better believe ‘Fast 9’ is going to space

THE CARS of Fast and Furious crew (or rather, as Dom Torretto always likes to say, ‘family’) have dueled with a submarine on an ice field, jumped across skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi, and went skydiving from the yawning ass of a cargo plane.

Now, with the trailer of Fast 9, these cars get to check one more thing off their bucket list: go to space.

The trailer shows a clip of actors Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson donning what look like homemade space suits, strapped aboard a modified Pontiac Fiero with rocket thrusters attached to the car.

Director Justin Lin — who directed Fast & Furious (the fourth one), Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 — confirmed to multiple outlets that, yes, the franchise is rocketing off into the cosmos in Fast 9.

“I think through the years, part of the fun is to come up with crazy ideas to challenge ourselves,” the Taiwanese-born director said to Collider’s Steve Weintraub. “But I have to say, we never do it just for sake of shock value. It always takes something from the theme or the character journey.”

Like many other blockbuster movies, Fast 9 has been delayed multiple times because of the pandemic. It will finally release worldwide on June 25. Philippine representatives told SPIN Life that it will “open (sometime) soon in cinemas.”