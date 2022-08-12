It’s prayers up on Twitter for Alyssa Valdez after apparent injury

A HARD-fought game Creamline also saw team captain Alyssa Valdez being helped out of the floor in the third set.

The Cool Smashers had also previously lost spiker Jema Galanza after she hurt her left index finger. She cheered for her team on the sidelines, with netizens also applauding her high spirits even as she was unable to play.

KingWhale Taipei eventually took the W, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-5, setting up a Sunday match against Creamline.

With the faceoff looming, netizens wished all the best for Valdez.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

'Get well soon,' says fans to Alyssa

Continue reading below ↓

Video

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Alyssa Valdez and KingWhale coach also got much online love

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Let’s not forget Jema!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.