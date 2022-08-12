News And Trends

It’s prayers up on Twitter for Alyssa Valdez after apparent injury

by spin.ph staff
Just now
undefined
PHOTO: PVL Images

A HARD-fought game Creamline also saw team captain Alyssa Valdez being helped out of the floor in the third set.

The Cool Smashers had also previously lost spiker Jema Galanza after she hurt her left index finger. She cheered for her team on the sidelines, with netizens also applauding her high spirits even as she was unable to play.

KingWhale Taipei eventually took the W, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-5, setting up a Sunday match against Creamline.

With the faceoff looming, netizens wished all the best for Valdez.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    'Get well soon,' says fans to Alyssa

    Continue reading below ↓

    Video

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Alyssa Valdez and KingWhale coach also got much online love

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Let’s not forget Jema!

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:

    POV,Zoom In

    Video
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PVL Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again