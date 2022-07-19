News And Trends

Fed-up Gilas fans vent on Twitter after sorry loss to Japan

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
IT WAS a painful pill to swallow for Pinoy basketball fans, as Gilas was once again toppled in its campaign in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup.

This time, they faced Japan — long a doormat for the Philippine squad over the past decade. But this time, the Akatsuki Five, energized by the presence of Toronto’s Yuta Watanabe, trounced GIlas, 102-81, in Jakarta.

    Some fans, already frustrated by a fruitless, toothless Gilas run, took to Twitter to vent. Tweets ranged from the humorous to the downright salty. But can you blame them?

    Here are some reactions to the Gilas vs. Japan matchup

    But let's still give a hand to the valiant effort of our team!

