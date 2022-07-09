Bootleg Kogure poster for Slam Dunk movie has fans reminiscing about ‘Boy Labo’

AFTER RELEASING five character posters, The First Slam Dunk finally released its first teaser video, showcasing the return of the beloved characters — but this time, on the big screen.

The twenty-second teaser didn’t show much, beyond a snazzy new animation style.

Other fans also wondered if the movie will also feature other characters from the anime and manga… like Kiminobu Kogure, the Shohoku team’s vice captain.

Slam Dunk fans remember that 'weeklong' shot

In the anime series, he is known for his infamous “weeklong” three-point shot, as the show dragged out a crucial shot via slow motion and flashbacks.

As this content creator explains in a post called "Bakit inabot ng 1 week ang 3pts ni Kogure?", the three pointer actually just took place over one flashback-heavy episode... Episode 83, "Vice-Captain Kogure's Determination", if you're keeping score. But because of the airtime in the channels where the Tagalog dub appeared (at the time, Channel 5 only showed one episode a week, compared to Channel 7, which showed 5 episodes a week), it became a meme that the three-pointer took place over one entire week.

Still, the meme has achieved legendary status among anime fans in the Philippines.

Fans — with many calling him by the affectionate nickname from the Pinoy dub, “Boy Labo” — joked that if he were in the movie, then The First Slam Dunk will likely be ten hours long. Check out some other reactions below, from the comment section of fanpage AnimeJapan, which posted a photo of the fan-made Kogure poster on its Facebook page.

As this Kogure poster isn’t part of The First Slam Dunk’s promotional blitz, we presume that it’s fan-made. However, we have been unable to trace the original artist as of posting.

The First Slam Dunk will be out this December 3 in Japan. Hopefully, it will get a Philippine release as well.

