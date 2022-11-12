Fans rejoice as Ash Ketchum becomes a Pokemon World Champion

AFTER 25 years of waiting, Ash Ketchum is now a Pokemon World Champion.

In Episode 132 of the Pokemon Journeys anime, Ash Ketchum finally fulfilled his long awaited dream of being the best, that no one ever was.

The epic battle featured Ash’s longtime companion from the beginning, his Pikachu besting Leon’s Charizard. Charizard may have the size and the flying ability, but the underdog Pikachu proved its pika-pika-prowess against the flying lizard.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

An exhausted Pikachu celebrated with Ash and as the trophy lifting began, Ash’s mom, Professor Oak, and all of Ash’s Pokemon throughout his journey cheered and rejoiced. Various screenshots revealed that even Ash’s former companions like Misty and Brock also tuned in.

Watch Now

The world rejoices in victory of Ash Ketchum

In Shibuya, Japan, a huge screen showcased Ash’s winning ceremony, and fans flocked to the area to witness a classic in Pokemon history.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Then on Twitter, fans couldn’t contain their happiness as well as their nostalgia to witness Ash grind his way to finally become the best Pokemon trainer.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓