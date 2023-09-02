News And Trends

Gilas fans finally find reason to smile as JC & Co. make it rain vs China

Gilas blowout win over old rival eases anguish over a rocky World Cup campaign
by spin.ph staff
6 hours ago
gilas
Gilas Pilipinas shot lights-out to defend home court over China for its first win in the 2023 World Cup.
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

VICTORY for Gilas Pilipinas, at last, and a big one at that.

READ: Gilas drubs China to end rocky World Cup campaign on high note

The Philippines took its final bow in style at the 2023 Fiba World Cup with a 86-75 romp over China in its last classification stage match in Manila on Saturday.

Moreover, Gilas’ first triumph ends a nine-year win drought since its historic 81-79 overtime win over Senegal in Seville, Spain.

Led by Jordan Clarkson's 34-point, lights-out display, ee how fans reacted to an unforgettable Gilas win in the world stage here:

GILAS WIN!

Welcome to the Jordan Clark-show!

Abando's bundle of buckets

Homegrown stars

Defending home base

