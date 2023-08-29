News And Trends

Fans start searching for answers as Gilas hits end of the road

PH drops to classification phase again
by spin.ph staff
10 hours ago
chot reyes reaction gilas italy
Gilas fans left dismayed as the country's bid to reach the second round comes to an end.
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

BRAVE stand was not enough.

Gilas Pilipinas could not pull off a miracle against Italy as its 83-90 defeat marked the end of the nation's hopes of reaching the second round of the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

READ: Italy rediscovers shooting touch, slams World Cup door on Gilas

Despite Angola losing to Dominican Republic in the final group match, the Philippines failed to meet the 12-point win requirement to emerge atop a possible three-way tiebreak for second place in Group A.

See how Pinoy fans reacted to the finishing blow dealt by the Italians to Gilas here:

Bella ciao, Gilas.

Chot chatter

Rhenz. Abando.

'Edu' wow!

Clarkson-centric?

Three-taly on fire

