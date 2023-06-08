Fans react to Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Game 3 dominance

NIKOLA Jokic again came up with a triple-double, no surprise.

Jamal Murray joined in to make it an even bigger night for Denver as the Nuggets took control of the series with a huge Game Three win over the Heat in Miami.

See how fans reacted to Denver's performance:



Denver dominates again

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now



Not joking around

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



Murray's money moves

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



Heat losing steam?