Fans react to Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Game 3 dominance

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTO: AP

NIKOLA Jokic again came up with a triple-double, no surprise.

Jamal Murray joined in to make it an even bigger night for Denver as the Nuggets took control of the series with a huge Game Three win over the Heat in Miami.

See Jokic, Murray triple-doubles power Nuggets past Heat in Game Three

See how fans reacted to Denver's performance:


Denver dominates again

Not joking around

Murray's money moves

Heat losing steam?

PHOTO: AP

