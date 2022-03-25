Netizens rail at uncalled shot clock violation late in Meralco-Magnolia match

AS THE final seconds of the Meralco-Magnolia faceoff counted down to a 81-75 victory in favor of the Bolts, not a few netizens raised eyebrows at a shot clock violation during Meralco's possession.

Netizens point fingers at shot clock non-call

Throughout the gritty Game 2 duel, Meralco found its footing in both the offensive and defensive ends. Import Tony Bishop made up for last game’s measly 10 points with a 22-point explosion.

The Bolts even out the series, and will return to face the Hotshots on Sunday, March 27.

