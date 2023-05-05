Twitter draws attention to 'Game Two' Klay, AD choker as Warriors tie series

THE Golden State Warriors dodged a 0-2 hole this time in the 2023 NBA Playoffs as they gained a measure of revenge against the Los Angeles Lakers, 127-100, in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals at the Chase Center.

Game One hero Anthony Davis was heavily neutralized by the Warriors' defense, limiting him to just 11 points and seven boards after becoming the first Laker since Shaquille O'Neal to tally a 30-20 playoff game for the purple and gold.

Unlike the series opener, the Dubs made sure a late comeback won't be necessary to keep themselves in the hunt as they dominated from start to finish — even leading by as much as 30 points.

In a similar fashion, Klay Thompson erupted for a 30-piece performance with a game-high eight triples to pick up a crucial home win as the series heads to Los Angeles.

Warriors vs Lakers Game 2 reactions



What happened, AD?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now



'Game 2' Klay

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



King's troubles

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Who takes Game 3?