‘Walang kupas,’ fans say of Justin Brownlee's 34-point game

THE BOLTS fought hard, but Justin Brownlee was fully charged.

Ginebra’s longtime import shot the lights out of the Bolts, closing out their 99-91 win with 34 points… including an endgame run that definitively dashed Meralco’s hopes. Following close behind was Scottie Thompson with 15 points.

Earlier this week, Tim Cone had praised the stalwart import. He was speaking in his capacity as part of Gilas’ coaching staff, but he could have well been talking about the longevity of the Gin King.

“He’s come here every year and he’s put up fantastic numbers and championships. And I know his personal desire is really great and he’s always wanting to do it,” said Cone.

On Twitter, Ginebra fans applauded big numbers of Brownlee

Scottie is back in action… and boy are these fans glad

Gin Kings notch that first W

