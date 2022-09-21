Bay Area bandwagon? Fans roast PBA after blowout win over Blackwater

WITH A 46 point trouncing of Blackwater, the Bay Area Dragons made league history as a guest team with the biggest win in the PBA.

It’s a record that the PBA may not want to etch in stone any time soon.

It was quite an efficient thrashing by the East Asia Super League-based team, with a 133-87 victory against the Blackwater Bossing. Former Sixer Myles Powell topscored with a 41-point game.

At a time when goodwill towards the PBA is at a low point among fans (who perceive that the league is stopping young players from heading overseas), the idea of a foreign team thrashing a local team in home soil was delicious irony.

Check out these tweets.

Bay Area giving local basketball a reality check?

The Dragons got these new fans

