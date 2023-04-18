Shock and dismay for Dubs fans as Curry & Co. fall into 0-2 hole

SACRAMENTO's hard-earned opening win was definitely no fluke as the Kings go 2-0 up on the Golden State Warriors with a 114-106 victory in Game Two of their first-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

For the first time in Steve Kerr's nine-year coaching reign, the Warriors drop their first two games in a best-of-seven playoff series.

As Golden State prepares to tread uncharted waters when the series shifts back to the Bay Area, Sac-Town continues to bask in its unprecedented postseason success.

Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox led six Kings in double figures with 24 points apiece, with their sights set on leading the North California side to its first playoff series triumph since the 2003-04 season.

