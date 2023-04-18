News And Trends

Shock and dismay for Dubs fans as Curry & Co. fall into 0-2 hole

by spin.ph staff
3 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: AP

SACRAMENTO's hard-earned opening win was definitely no fluke as the Kings go 2-0 up on the Golden State Warriors with a 114-106 victory in Game Two of their first-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

For the first time in Steve Kerr's nine-year coaching reign, the Warriors drop their first two games in a best-of-seven playoff series.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    As Golden State prepares to tread uncharted waters when the series shifts back to the Bay Area, Sac-Town continues to bask in its unprecedented postseason success.

    Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox led six Kings in double figures with 24 points apiece, with their sights set on leading the North California side to its first playoff series triumph since the 2003-04 season.

    See how NBA fans reacted to the Kings' statement Game Two win here:

    Sacramento showstoppers

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓


    Trouble in paradise

    Watch Now

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Right call to eject Draymond?


    Steph's missteps

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Read Next
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again