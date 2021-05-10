‘Better salary, better environment’: Fans laud Thirdy’s decision to stay in Japan

WITH Thirdy Ravena announcing that he’ll be extending his Japanese B.League stay for a “multi-year” deal, fans chimed in with their congratulations.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

His immigration lawyer, Spin.ph columnist Mickey Ingles, reposted Thirdy’s announcement on his own social media. “Let’s get it!” he said, tagging Thirdy, as well as his own law firm, which facilitated his immigration into the land of the rising sun.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Meanwhile, a Japanese fan reacts to the news.”I was relieved, happy, and crying for the absolute trust in Thirdy’s club,” they said, accompanying the post with three crying emoji.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

These Pinoy fans also weighed in in.

Continue reading below ↓

While one, replying to Spin.ph's tweet, put forward this theory.

Continue reading below ↓

Speaking of the Spin.ph community, our Facebook fans were generally upbeat about the development. Take a look at the screencap of our top fans’ comments. (Names and profile pictures have been blacked out, or oranged out, for privacy.)

“Good choice,” one said. You have world class competition and the pay is handsome too so what else could you ask for.”

Continue reading below ↓

A few offered unsolicited advice about taking the opportunities being offered abroad — and to forget about the PBA.

“Congrats Thirdy. Congrats ko na din si Kai,” they said. “Mga pure blooded Pinoy na naimbitahang maglaro sa liga ng ibang bansa. Huwag na kayo umuwe ni Kai para sa PBA.”

Said another, “Mas okay na mapunta ka sa mahinang team, para mas lumabas pa potential mo, mabuhat mo. Kaysa mapadpad ka sa San Miguel Corp. team, ez champ, no competition at all.”

Another fan praised the smartness of the move… though not for the reasons you might expect.

“Excellent move by the B.League to lure more Peenoise to support the league,” they wrote. “Thirdy trash, can’t shoot, can’t dribble. For marketing purpose[s] only!”

Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.