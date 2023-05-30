News And Trends

Caleb Martin draws praise as Miami advances to NBA Finals 

by spin.ph staff
Just now
Boston guard Jaylen Brown and Miami forward Jimmy Butler battle for the ball with Heat forward Caleb Martin.
PHOTO: AP

MIAMI Heat averted a meltdown, finishing off the Celtics in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday in Boston (Tuesday, Manila time), 103-84, to advance to the 2023 NBA Finals.

After winning the first three games, the Heat dropped the next three and were on the verge of becoming the first of 151 teams to squander a three-game lead in a best-of-seven playoff series.

Heat advance!

Martin steals the show

Tatum tumbles

White's heroics not enough

Mile High vs. South Beach

