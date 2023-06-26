News And Trends

Vanessa de Jesus provides silver lining in lopsided Gilas Women loss

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: FIBA.basketball

GILAS Pilipinas Women were dealt a 71-point beatdown by world No. 3 Australia, 105-34, in their 2023 Fiba Women's Asia Cup opener in Sydney on Monday (local time).

Duke University standout Vanessa de Jesus, the Philippines' naturalized Fil-Am guard, had a breakout first outing for Gilas Women with 18 points and a block.

But unfortunately, the Pinay cagers failed to keep up with the WNBA core of the global women's basketball powerhouse in front of an energetic Aussie home crowd.

See how fans reacted to the Gilas Women's blowout loss here:

Rough start for Gilas Women

Vanessa de Jesus is the name

    Aussie domination

    Bounce back, ladies!

