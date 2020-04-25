Fans grapple with temptation of ‘The Last Dance’ leaks

The next two episodes of the much-awaited Michael Jordan docu arrive on Monday, April 27 (Philippine time).

According to trailers, episode 3 looks like it’s going to be a juicy one. If Scottie Pippen took a spotlight in the second ep, rebound monster and Kim Jong Un confidante Dennis Rodman will get his chance in front of the cameras.

Some fans, however, have to deal with the sinful lure of pirated, heavily watermarked copies.

As with many hotly anticipated shows, leaks of episodes 3 through 8 of the 10-episode series have hit the internet. As of writing, The Last Dance has not made it into TorrentFreak's weekly roundup of most pirated movies. But the list was last updated on April 20, so that may soon change.

With nothing else to fill the sports void, some fans are struggling mightily with the temptation.

Some are resolving to watch it as the sports gods intended — when ESPN and Netflix officially release it. Besides, with ECQ in high-risk areas in the country extended all the way until May 15, why not spread out the goodness across our lengthening time on lockdown?

Here’s the rest of the Philippine schedule for The Last Dance.

Monday, 27 April - 12:01 a.m. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 3 and 4

Monday, 4 May - 12:01 a.m. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 5 and 6

Monday, 11 May - 12:01 a.m. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 7 and 8

Monday, 18 May - 12:01 a.m. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 9 and 10