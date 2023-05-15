In JB32 We Trust: Twitter comes alive as Brownlee rescues Gilas

REDEMPTION is still within reach for Gilas Pilipinas after a comeback for the ages.

The Filipinos came to life in the second half of a thrilling 84-76 win in the semifinals against Indonesia, enabling the 'Redeem Team' to reach the men's basketball finals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on Monday.

Sweet revenge was halfway done for the Philippines as it dethroned the Indonesian side that ended its decades-long reign in the biennial meet two years ago in Vietnam.

And as the Gilas men advance to an anticipated emotional rollercoaster of a gold medal match versus host Cambodia on Tuesday, the Pinoy cagers hope to finally lay the ghosts of 2021 to rest and complete its SEAG redemption bid.

As frustration turned into late jubilation, see how fans reacted to Gilas' gallant stand here:

JB saves the day

Comeback is real!

A 'golden' grudge match

