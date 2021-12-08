News And Trends

‘Vintage Arwind’: Fans applaud Santos’ NorthPort debut

by spin.ph staff
Just now
undefined
PHOTO: (Right) PBA Images

NORTHPORT lost by the slimmest of margins to the Alaska Aces in the opening game of the 2021 Governors’ Cup. But for fans of the longtime PBA veteran, Arwind Santos' debut game as a Batang Pier was nothing less than a resounding victory.

Cast off by San Miguel in a surprise trade for Vic Manuel, Santos still showed off that signature Spiderman spark as he engineered a NorthPort late-game rally with Greg Slaughter.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

Batang Pier ended up losing to the Aces by two, 87-85, but fans sat up on the virtual stands to cheer for Bagyo.

Made you look

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Walang kupas

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Gregzilla and Spiderman: The combo you didn’t know you needed

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: (Right) PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again