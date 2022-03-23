News And Trends

Fans feeling the momentum as Gin Kings take Game 1

1 Hour ago
PHOTO: (Left) PBA Images

THE TRAIN keeps a-rollin’ for Ginebra.

After surmounting the formidable twice-to-beat advantage of defending champions TnT, the Gin Kings entered the semis with their never-say-die energy at full charge.

    A decisive come-from-behind victory sealed the deal for the Road Warriors, falling 95-86 against Ginebra. With Justin Brownlee and LA Tenorio firing on all cylinders, NLEX could only watch helplessly as their lead collapsed.

    On social media, Barangay Ginebra was definitely feeling it.

    Reactions to Ginebra Game 1 win over NLEX

    Fans also sent well wishes to Japeth

