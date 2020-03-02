LOOK: Jawo wears Spin.ph's Toyota jersey redesign in fan edit

JUST a week ago, we commissioned graphic artist Raynand Olarte to do a modern redesign of the legendary Toyota and Crispa jerseys.

Now, a content creator named HFx has taken the SPIN.ph redesign to the next level: by actually layering it on a photo illustration of Toyota's most legendary player, Robert Jaworski.

"My take on Raynand Olarte's design update of Toyota Super Corollas' jersey," he wrote.

In an interview with SPIN Life, HFx, whose real name is Hanzel Fletch Fernandez, said that he's a lifelong basketball fan. A content creator, he has a Facebook page where he posts streams from the online game FreeStyle Mobile. His grandfather was a true Toyota diehard, "[at] si Jawo po talaga ang bukang bibig ng lolo ko."

When he first encountered Olarte's design in the SPIN.ph article, it made an impression on the 28-year-old. "For me, si Jawo ang face of Toyota," he said. "Naisip ko, what if this new design will be worn by the legend himself in his peak physique?"

To create his photo edit, HFx layered a head shot of the Toyota-turned-Ginebra great into a photograph of the Lakers' Alex Caruso. (He cropped Jaworski's head from a photo of him suited up for the Ginebra Gin Boars.) "Nung nakita ko yung picture ni Alex, I knew it would be the right fit," he explained.

Then, he turned the yellow Lakers jersey white, and using clever warping and illustrating techniques, he translated Olarte's flat, two-dimensional design into the photo illustration.

Finally, HFx added noise and other filters to make everything look seamless.

The results are impressive.

He won't stop at Jaworski, though. "Actually gagawin ko po next is for Atoy Co," he said. "Lola ko naman ang fan ng Crispa."

Update (2 March, 9:46 PM): We added our interview with HFx.