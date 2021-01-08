Ravena, Alas help out typhoon-hit families in Ligao, Albay

THE NLEX Road Warriors may have missed the bus on the playoffs in last year's PBA All-Filipino cup, but recently, its star players Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas hit the road to dish out some assists.

Over the holidays, the two, together with their respective families, gave out private donations to some residents of Ligao City in Albay.

The city was hit hard by super typhoon Rolly that stormed through the Bicol region last November. In total, 31 barangays in total were affected by the natural calamity.

Residents in the area, whose livelihoods mostly come from farming and animal husbandry, are still on the process of recovering. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 2,620 homes were affected.

Aside from the donations from the two sports families, Alaska team manager CK Kanapi also donated milk products.

Some pedicab drivers and blue-collar daily wage workers were among the beneficiaries of the mini outreach.

