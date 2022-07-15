Swept away during Odette, famed Siargao boardwalk reopens

WHEN SUPER typhoon Odette slammed against the island of Siargao in December 2021, one of its most famous landmarks — the wooden boardwalk over the Cloud 9 break — was swept away by the powerful storm.

Its broken ruins became a symbol of the devastation wrought by the tropical cyclone known internationally as Rai. The United Nations Development Programme estimated that the country had suffered $500 million, or P28 billion, in damages because of the storm, which it called “the most destructive event in the Philippines” since Yolanda.

Now, eight months after Odette’s landfall, Siargao’s boardwalk rises anew.

Former provincial governor and current General Luna mayor Sol Forcadilla Matugas shared shots of the opening of a “stronger and better” boardwalk to the public yesterday, July 14.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Photos showed the reconstructed wooden walkway stretching out to the surf.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Boardwalk is a symbol of General Luna, Siargao

In her post, the mayor thanked her predecessor, as well as the Philippine Sports Commission, who funded the tourist spot’s rehabilitation.

“Come and visit Cloud 9 Boardwalk in General Luna and experience the spectacular view!” she wrote in her caption.

At the end of last month, the Municipality of General Luna was reporting that the reconstructed boardwalk was already 90 percent complete.

“The LGU sees the need to expedite the rehabilitation of the area as this has been the locality’s landmark of opportunities, highlighting mainly opportunities for employment, economy, tourism, and sustainable development,” it said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.