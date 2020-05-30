New machines help manufacturer produce up to 280,000 face masks a day

MANUFACTURERS of face masks in the Philippines have found ways to speed up production in order to keep up with the demand of the product amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

My Med RX Plus is one of those companies that have been producing face masks in the country. Recently, it has purchased machines in order to speed up production.

“Actually wala tayong makina dati. Simula nung nag-COVID at nakita natin na parang bakit wala tayo, naghanap kami, kinausap natin mga kaibigan natin abroad, at nagparating tayo ng makina,” said My Med RX Plus chief Jomerito Soliman in an interview with mediamen including SPIN.ph lensman Jerome Ascaño recently.

Soliman said the company produces 250,000 to 280,000 pieces of facemasks each day.

My Med RX Plus is into the drugstore business, but Soliman said making face masks has become one of the top priorities.

“Meron din tayong drugstores and medical supplies. Kasama ‘yan sa negosyo natin. Pero hindi natin akalain na papasok tayo dito sa mask kasi ‘yung necessity. Wala tayo eh, eh di gawa tayo para pag may emergency at kalamidad, meron tayo. Hindi ‘yung naghahabol tayo sa ibang bansa para bumili,” he said.

