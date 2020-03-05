Eya Laure reveals that 'healthy competition' with sister EJ gives her a boost on the court

LAURE sisters are back at it again under the banner of the University of Santo Tomas, making double digits on Wednesday as they played their first game together in the UAAP.

Eya, who had 19 attacks and 18 excellent digs for the Tigresses, couldn’t help but relish in the meaningful moment of playing in the same court as her sister.

“Sobrang happy ko na kasama ko siya, hindi ko inisip na mangyayari pa ‘to, pero happy ako na nandyan siya sa tabi ko and naglalaro kami together,” the sophomore spiker said.

Left in awe by her ate’s consistent plays, Eya felt like EJ didn’t even take a break for two straight years, as her skills seemed to have remained the same. EJ had 15 attacks and 20 digs for UST.

“Ang sinasabi ko nga sa kanya kanina, ‘Grabe ‘no ate? Ikaw tapik-tapik lang pero nakakapuntos ka, pero ako kailangan kong brasuhin muna,'" proud Eya said after the game. "Nandon talaga ‘yung [pagka]-veteran [n]iya, makikita na talagang familiar siya sa court na pinaglalaruan niya. Sabi ko, 'Sige, sa susunod parang gusto ko din ma-[achieve] 'yang style mo.'”

The younger Laure also shared that having her sister by her side also gives her a little boost as they have a unique connection that allows them to create a healthy competition within themselves.

“Si ate, tsina-challenge niya talaga ako sa dipensa, lagi kaming nag[ko-compete with each other] pati sa training, lagi kaming nagta-trash talk sa isa't isa. Dipensa, ‘yun din ‘yung isang pinagtuungan ko ng pansin from last season,” said the 19-year-old.

With UST falling short against the National University in five sets, 25-33, 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 13-15, Eya chose to keep her head up. The journey has just began for them and that she’s more than willing to step up to the challenge of being the team leader.

Eya added: “Simula pa lang naman ‘to. Hindi namin tine-take as negative ‘yung pagkatalo namin. Sabi nga ni coach, kailangan mag-improve every training and every game. Okay na ‘yung nangyari ‘to ngayon, at least nakikita namin ‘yung kailangan pa namin i-improve.”