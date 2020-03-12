Evan Fournier on French teammate Rudy Gobert: 'He is doing good'

Evan Fournier has provided an update on his French teammate Rudy Gobert.

The Orlando Magic guard apparently spoke with the Utah Jazz center by phone and confirmed that there's nothing to worry about.

Fournier and Gobert helped France win a bronze medal in the 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

The NBA has already announced the suspension of the 2019-20 season after a Jazz player — presumably the reigning back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year — tested positive for coronavirus. The league will reportedly "use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Continue reading below ↓

The Athletic's Shams Charania was among the first ones to identify Gobert as the NBA's patient zero, even describing him as "feeling good, strong and stable."

At a recent media conference, the first-time All-Star even touched every mic and recorder as a joke amid the COVID-19 scare. He was eventually listed as questionable against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to illness.

Continue reading below ↓

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, "Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena" after the game's postponement moments before tip-off. This, despite the fact that "Gobert was never at the arena tonight, but he was in OKC," as per ESPN's Royce Young.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Utah has already issued a statement regarding the matter:

"This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual’s symptoms diminished over the course of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19."