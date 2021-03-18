Eumir Marcial backs up Irish Magno: 'Di ko ramdam yung suporta sa Olympics'

TOKYO-bound Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial defended Irish Magno after the Philippine Sports Commission rejected her sentiments in an article published by the Daily Tribune.

Marcial wrote about an experience of his own, where he also struggled to receive support from stakeholders in preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

He bared it all on a Facebook post, and even explained the alleged reason behind the now-deleted rant of Magno.

Magno told SPIN Life on Wednesday that she deleted the post due to "personal reasons" and her own peace of mind. But Marcial alleges another reason.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

"Kapag nagsalita kami, magiging masaya ang labas. Nagdelete ng post si Irish Magno dahil pina-delete. Ngayon, magiging masama ako dahil nagsalita ako at hindi ako nag-reach out," he wrote, tagging the Pinay flyweight boxer.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Marcial continued: "Last year pa lang nag-reach out na ako at nagtanong kayo kung ano ang kailangan ko dito, at sinabi ko naman lahat ng kailangan ko pero hanggang ngayon, walang nangyari. Nawalan pa kami ng allowance."

He explained how the lack of support the athletes receive made it difficult for them to compete at a higher level. It also affects their self-esteem coming into competitions.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Nakaka-low morale minsan dahil kami ginagawa namin lahat para makuha ang gintong medalya pero kulang ang suporta na natatanggap namin. Parati ako nakakarinig na malaki ang chance na makuha ko ang gintong medalya sa Olympics pero hindi ko ramdam 'yung suporta para makuha [ito] para sa mahal kong bansang Pilipinas," he said.

The veteran boxer also pleaded the officials to stop using the pandemic as an excuse for their negligence in handing out athlete benefits.

"Naiintindihan namin dahil sa pandemic ngayon pero sana wag niyo naman kami kalimutan at pabayaang mga atleta. Ito na malapit na ang Olympics, wag na nating hintayin pa ang susunod na Olympics," he contnued.

Continue reading below ↓

At the latter part of the lengthy Facebook post, he expressed gratitude to Alliance of Boxing Associations in the Philippines (ABAP) and Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Sean Gibbons for extra assistance.

"Bagamat hindi nila ito obligasyon, ginagawa nila lahat para matulungan akong makuha ang gintong medalya sa Olympics," he said.

He also looked back on the unfortunate death of his older brother October last year, and asked help from his fellow countrymen.

He ended the post: "No words can express sa sakripisyo at nararamdam ko ngayon kasama na ang pagka wala ng mahal kong kapatid. Please mga Pilipino tulungan nyo kame at samasama naten kunin ang gintong medalya na matagal na natin gustong makuha."