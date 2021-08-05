Eumir Marcial assured of P7 million for bronze medal finish

EUMIR Marcial's dominant performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will reap him rewards as he settles for the bronze medal in the men's middleweight division.

The Cagayan de Oro-born slugger is set to take home at least P7 million in incentives despite closely losing to no. 1 seed Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine via split decision in an absolute slugfest of a semifinals on Thursday.

Republic Act No. 10699 mandates Olympic bronze medalists to receive P2 million from the national government for proudly hoisting the Philippine flag in the grandest sporting stage in the world.

Generous sponsors Ramon S. Ang of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and Manny V. Pangilinan have also matched those rewards, promising P2 million each for bronze medalists.

Deputy speaker Rep. Mikee Romero also added to the cash windfall as he is set to give P1 million for bronze.

Eumir Marcial ends Olympic run

It was a tough end to Marcial's Olympic stint after bulldozing over Younes Nemouchi of Algeria in the round of 16 and Arman Darchinyan of Armenia in the quarterfinals.

Nonetheless, it's still a bronze medal to be proud of, the latest achievement for Marcial who won the silver medal in the 2019 Aiba World Boxing Championship.

Like what happened to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz in weightlifting and silver medalist Nesthy Petecio in boxing, more donors are expected to step up and add to the rewards received by Marcial.

Marcial, 25, joins the ranks of other Filipino athletes who earned bronze medals in the Olympics.

Previous bronze medalists include swimmer Teofilo Yldefonso, tracksters Simeon Toribio and Miguel White, and boxers Jose Villanueva, Anthony Villanueva, Leopoldo Serantes, and Roel Velasco.

