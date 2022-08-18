Esports or corporate job? DubsteP recalls agonizing decision

IN HIS EARLY days as an esports pro, Jayvee Paguirigan lived two lives. In one, he was a software developer for a major multinational company. In the other, he was DubsteP, an esports athlete who was beginning to make a name for himself in CounterStrike: Global Offensive (CS:GO).

In the spare time he could get from his IT work, he would join open tournaments, then splice reels of his highlight plays. DubsteP’s plays soon got the attention of Mineski, who wanted to sign him up for their own CS:GO team.

But he couldn’t give up his day job just yet.

His family was counting on him for support, he said in an interview with Spin.ph.

“Breadwinner din ako ng family ko so kailangan kong mag-provide ng food on the table. So mahirap siya talaga kung pure esports ka lang dati,” he said.

“Nung una, sabi ko di ko ata kaya kasi may work ako: five days a week, eight hours a day. Tapos corporate company pa siya. So doon palang, talo na ako sa oras e.”

But to pursue his dreams while still supporting his family, DubsteP tried to do both. For one gritty, difficult year, he split his time and lived his two lives.

“It was really a tough decision to choose to play and work at the same time because I obviously lost time for my team and was really exhausted,” he told CSGO2Asia.com in a 2018 interview.

DubsteP makes the leap

It couldn’t last. After one year, DubsteP gave up his day job and tendered his resignation — a decision he wouldn’t have made if Mineski wasn’t there to back him up.



“Nag-agree kami noon ng Mineski na ipapantay nila yung sahod ko sa work ko. So after that moment, hindi na ako bumalik sa IT industry,” he said to Spin.ph.

Since that time, the local esports landscape has changed. The explosive growth of the industry has attracted huge corporate sponsors, and, judging from the proliferation of teams, leagues, and organizations, it is more viable than ever to consider a career as a full-time esports pro athlete.

But DubsteP’s story is still important because it defines that age-old struggle between pursuing your dreams, and providing a living for your family.

For DubsteP, it was a decision well worth making. More than four years after his big decision, the Team Secret athlete is considered one of VALORANT’s top players.

And it would never have happened if he hadn’t made that leap.

“Doon na nagsimula yung esports journey ko.”

