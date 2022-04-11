Esplana gives back to Valenzuela stomping grounds hit by fire

PBA great Gerry Esplana is not about to forget his roots.

Gerry Esplana gives back to Valenzuela stomping grounds

The three-time champion and former Rookie of the Year is spearheading a campaign drive in Dulong Tangke St., Malinta to help the more than 950 families who were affected by the fire that gutted around 400 residential houses last Saturday.

The residential area is located just behind the home of the Esplanas.

But more than that, it holds a special place in the heart of the 55-year-old former cager as the neighboring area was where he grew up playing the game he loves most.

“Dito ho ako naglalaro noong araw bata pa ako,” said Esplana in Facebook live he posted while showing the entire two-hectare neighborhood that was gutted down by the fire.

“Itong lugar na ito tambay ako dito nung bata pa ako.”

It was in the same district where Esplana run and won as a three-term councilor of Valenzuela, where he now acts as chief of the City Sports Development Office.

Now, he wants to repay its people for all the things they have done for his career, both in basketball and politics.

“Whatever tulong po na puwede ninyong ipadala very much appreciated po,” said Esplana, adding cash, kind, and even prayers can be of big help to those in need.

The player, who suited up for 13 seasons in the PBA for teams Presto, Shell, and Sta. Lucia, said his office will be accepting donations until Tuesday (April 12) as his staff will start repacking by Wednesday morning for distribution to the three evacuation centers where the affected families are temporarily sheltered.

For kinds, Esplana said it can be sent at 1134 Mariveles St. Malinta or at 44 BSA townhomes JB Vargas St. Bagong Silang Mandaluyong City.

For G-Cash, it’s 0917-8437793 and for bank deposit BPI SA 3889276397 (Gerald Esplana).

