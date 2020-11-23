Erram misses daughter's first birthday, baptism as he plays in first semis stint

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – If being on the verge of outright elimination in the PBA Philippine Cup is not enough, big man Poy Erram also had to miss out both the first birthday and baptism of his baby.

Erram spent Sunday preparing for Game 3 of TnT Tropang Giga’s semifinals series against Phoenix at a time when daughter Aliya Dominique turned one and was formally welcomed to the Christian world.

As much as he wanted to be physically present and be with his family, Erram said the call of duty is knocking at the door especially with the Tropang Giga engaged in a heated battle with the Fuel Masters in a mad dash for a finals berth.

“Siyempre mabigat dahil first birthday ng anak, ko tapos binyag din. So dalawa yun na wala ako,” said Erram Monday shortly after TnT’s practice at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“Pero siyempre trabaho ito. No choice naman ako dahil ito ang pinili kong profession.”

What made it even heavy on his heart was TnT losing to the Fuel Masters in a tightly-fought game, 92-89, to fall on the brink of being ousted in a tournament where the Tropang Giga are heavily favored to win.

The big man out of Ateneo finished with six points and 13 rebounds in a losing cause.

So far, Erram is basking on his first ever PBA semis stint, though the no. 3 seeded Tropang Giga need to win twice against the second seeded Fuel Masters to make it to the finals.

“Maganda yung experience kasi siyempre semis tsaka first time (ko). Ngayon ko lang na-experience na iba talaga yung laro sa semis,” he admitted.

“And iba rin yung every other day iisang team lang ang nakakalaban. Nakakapanibago pa rin.”

Game 4 of the best-of-five series is set Wednesday.

Apart from the urgency of having to win over the highly inspired Fuel Masters, Erram has one other worry concerning his daughter.

“Yung baby ko isang taon pa lang, baka pagbalik ko hindi na ako kilala. Kasi ganun yung mga bata kapag ang tagal mong nawala, nahihirapan at nangingilala ulit, di ba,” he said.

“Kaya sana ito na yung una at huling beses kong mami-miss yung birthday ng anak ko. Siyempre importante yun,” added Erram.