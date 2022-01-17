Eric ‘Eruption’ Tai isolating at home as he tests positive for COVID-19

WITH HIS signature blend of good humor and upbeat optimism, streamer Eric ‘Eruption’ Tai announced that he is now isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Kinulong ako ni kumander!” joked Tai ⁠— a player for the national rugby team who has successfully transitioned into a career as a popular content creator ⁠— on social media as he posted a humorous picture of himself in home quarantine.

“Kumander” obviously refers to his loving wife Rona, who went viral over the past month as she and her husband advocated body positivity in the wake of haters leaving critical comments about her figure.

“After a bout of body chills, I was tested positive for COVID-19 while everyone else in the house is negative,” continued Eruption.

He also shared a positive message in the wake of a new surge, as the Philippines logged in a new record high of 37,154 new cases of the virus yesterday, January 16.

“I’m sharing this because I want you to know that you are not alone. We are all battling with the unseen enemy, and it just got stealthier with the Omicron variant. If you got the symptoms, mag-isolate ka and stay home, so we can all help the nation heal. If you can, get vaccinated. Reach out to your friends and family members, they may be going through it and sometimes all they need is for people to show they care.”

In his post, Eruption also uploaded a photo of his positive antigen test.

“Think positive, but stay negative!” finished the content creator.

