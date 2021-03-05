Jemma Galanza turns entrepreneur during the lockdown

OVER the pandemic lockdown, volleyball star Jemma Galanza came to discover that there are opportunities beyond her career as a professional athlete.

“Before, I’m just a person who was contented on what I had. Living a simple life and doing what I love the most in playing volleyball," the 24-year-old shared in a social media post.

Continue reading below ↓

"But 11 months ago, this opportunity changed me and my dream to become bigger came true,” she added.

Recently, Galanza was awarded top 18 of 25 outstanding entrepreneurs of international multi-vitamins brand USANA, and she took pride on the milestone she’s achieved in less than a year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I will never regret grabbing this opportunity and I’m not ashamed to share this to everyone. Start today and be the better version of yourself,” she continued with her celebratory post.

She gave props to the people who were by her side throughout the difficult time of pandemic coping, including her family, friends, and long-time girlfriend Deanna Wong.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

With USANA, Galanza markets nutritional supplements, skincare vitamins, food and energy supplements and personal-care products.